Selinsgrove, Pa. – A call for a man slumped behind the wheel of his vehicle at a Snyder County pharmacy soon turned into a high-speed chase the evening of April 27.

State police at Selinsgrove responded to a report of an erratic driver at 6 p.m., who had parked his vehicle at the drive-thru at CVS in Penn Township and was slumped behind the wheel.

When police arrived, the driver, later identified as Ronald D. Keesee II, 34, of Rochester, fled and traveled through the parking lot onto N. Market Street. Keesee then traveled on Market Street at speeds of up to 100 mph as he carelessly passed traffic and ran through intersections, according to the affidavit.

Keesee continued to flee heading west onto Route 35. At one point, Keesee stopped but refused to exit the vehicle and then resumed fleeing on Route 35. State police made at least two attempts to stop Keesee, before using a tactical maneuver to block and stop his vehicle.

Keesee was taken into custody without incident. Police observed drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Keesee was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe on felony charges of fleeing and eluding police, misdemeanor drug charges, and DUI. Bail was set at $65,000 monetary. Keesee remains jailed at Snyder County Prison.

Docket Sheet

