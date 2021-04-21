Williamsport—Montoursville State Police said they responded to a bomb threat at the Hampton Inn & Suites Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. State Police said a bomb threat was called in by phone to the hotel located at 66 Liberty Lane in Loyalsock Township.

The Hampton Inn & Suites and all other businesses and residences in the surrounding area were evacuated, according to the release from State Police. Troopers said a PSP incendiary device K9 responded but did not discover anything.

Authorities said guests of the Hampton Inn & Suites could return to their rooms at approximately 9 p.m. Police said there is no immediate threat to the public at this time.