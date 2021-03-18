Williamsport, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Benjamin Butler, 33, of Williamsport pled guilty to wire fraud on March 17.

Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler said Butler engaged in a kiting scheme in September and October of 2015. According to a release from the Department of Justice, Butler used multiple credit accounts to fraudulently pay off $18,850 of credit card charges. Authorities said Butler used a temporary credit on one card to pay off another account despite not having the funds to cover the transaction.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General. According to the release, Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur is prosecuting the case.

Butler could face a maximum of thirty years incarceration and a fine of $250,000.