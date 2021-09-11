Bloomsburg, Pa. — Daryl Anthony Campbell, 22, of Berwick was charged with second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and a summary charge of harassment after authorities said he punched a man.

A witness said he warned Campbell before the alleged assault took place, pleading with him to stop. According to a report filed by the Bloomsburg Police Department, Campbell struck the man several times as he remained on the ground in a semi-conscious state.

Patrolman Bradly Sharrow said during an interview, the accuser admitted to “running his mouth” before the assault. Sharrow said he observed dark bruising and swelling around the accuser’s eyes during the interview.

No bail was listed for Campbell, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Russell Lawton on Oct. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

