Williamsport, Pa. - One of five men has been accused of assaulting a 19-year-old woman in Jersey Shore. He entered a plea agreement Wednesday afternoon at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

Jordan Michael Hockenberry, 21, Milton, pled guilty to second-degree misdemeanor assault and third-degree invasion of privacy for his role in the assault.

Judge Marc Lovecchio looked at Hockenberry and said, “You’re going to have to do six months in jail.

“You’re really at a crossroads," Lovecchio added, in reference to Hockenberry’s decisions which led him to Wednesday’s court appearance.

He was sentenced to six months at the Lycoming County Prison with one year of probation to run concurrently. Both felony charges of sexual assault and criminal solicitation were dismissed.

Hockenberry, was accused of non-consensual sexual intercourse with a female near the 1000 block of Northway Rd., Linden, on April 16, 2019.

One co-defendant pled guilty in the case.

Lynn Kyle, 22, plead guilty to a misdemeanor indecent assault on Aug. 18, 2020. He was sentenced three to twelve months confinement in state prison.

Another co-defendant, Donte Harris, 22, Williamsport, had his case dropped.

Despite Harris' case being dropped, he is currently serving a state prison sentence in an unrelated sexual assault. That sentence is four to eight years.

Harris is registered as a sex offender.

