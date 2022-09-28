New Berlin, Pa. — An elderly man allegedly touched a young child in a sexual manner in February 2019 at a home in New Berlin.

Nelson P. Viola Jr. faces felony charges of aggravated indecent assault, unlawful sexual contact with a minor, misdemeanors of indecent assault, and related charges.

Police found out about the alleged sexual assault in August when a ChildLine report came through from a caseworker. The child's sibling told the caseworker that the child was sitting on the arm of the couch during a Super Bowl game on Feb. 3, 2019 when Viola allegedly touched her in her genital area.

Viola was 85 at the time and the child was 9, said Officer Joshua Dreisbach of New Berlin Police Department.

The child's parents were made aware of the alleged touching. They allegedly made a pact not to tell anyone because Viola was "drunk, has dementia, and is a fall risk," Dreisbach wrote in the criminal complaint.

During an interview at the Child Advocacy Center, the child confirmed she had been touched by Viola inappropriately in the genital area for at least 15 minutes despite telling him to stop.

Viola was arraigned Monday by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, who set bail at $50,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Mensch's office.

Docket Sheet

