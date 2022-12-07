Washingtonville, Pa. — A man's family member contacted police after she noticed he left a bag with a white powdery substance in a bathroom cabinet.

State police at Milton say they found 84 grams of cocaine when they were called on Nov. 10 to an apartment in Washingtonville. An arrest warrant was issued for Jeremy Michael Simmons, 45, for a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor possession charges.

The family member told police Simmons "had been acting shady." She had seen him carrying a blue, green, and white bag, according to the affidavit.

When she led police into the bathroom, Trooper Paul Matterne noticed the bag was sticking out from the bottom of the bathroom cabinet under the sink. Inside the bag was a clear Ziploc baggie that was determined to be cocaine after it was sent for lab testing. Matterne also found a spoon wrapped in a napkin, a tent stake, a safety pin, and a suspected copper wad.

Charges were filed on Dec. 1 at the office of District Judge Marvin K. Shrawder.

Docket Sheet

