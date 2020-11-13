White Deer, Pa. – On Tuesday, police seized 806 of bags of heroin, 14 ounces of methamphetamine and three handguns, one of which was stolen, from a residence at White Deer Township, Union County.

A search warrant was served on the home of William K. Zwernemann, 51, and Kaitlyn Jo Zechman, 22, at the 100 block of White Deer Avenue.

In addition, police found marijuana, two smoking devices, plastic baggies, two digital scales, several bags with various colored pills, nine MDMA pills, two plastic bags containing LSD tabs, a plastic bag with an unknown brown powder, and a plastic bag with suspected cocaine, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Ed Dammer of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville’s vice/narcotics unit.

Zwernemann was charged with 12 felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, a count of receiving stolen property, and a misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia. Zechman also received 12 felony possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance counts.

Both suspects were arraigned at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Mensch. Zwernemann was remanded to Union County Jail in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail. Zechman remains in jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.

Zwernemann and Zechman have a preliminary hearing scheduled on Nov. 24 at Mensch’s office.

Zechman Docket Sheet

Zwernemann Docket Sheet