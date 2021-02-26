Crawford Township, Pa. — James Carey Fiedler, 72, of Jersey Shore is accused of pulling a handgun on his stepdaughter as they argued over a vehicle, according to Lamar State Police.

Trooper Grant Ralston said he arrived at 3065 Rauchtown Road in Crawford Township on Feb. 19 in response to an alleged domestic situation that involved a gun.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., Ralston said he spoke with Fiedler, who was allegedly inside the residence, on the phone. According to the report, Fiedler came out of the home and was placed into custody.

Ralston said Fiedler told officers her wasn’t sure was what going on. Officers said Fiedler smelled of alcohol as he was taken into custody.

Ralston stated that the accuser, through a written statement on scene, said Fielder was upset she borrowed a vehicle. The accuser said during the argument Fiedler threatened her life and held a loaded gun to her head, according to officers.

Officers interviewed two other witnesses at the home and gave police similar stories that Fielder allegedly pulled out a loaded gun and threatened the accuser.

Officers said the accuser told them to check the gun, because she was sure it was loaded. Ralston said an inspection of the weapon, identified as a Hi-Point model CF380 .380 caliber semi-auto handgun, did have a round in the chamber.

For his alleged role in the incident, Fiedler was charged with a second-degree felony of aggravated assault, a first-degree misdemeanor of terroristic threats, two second-degree misdemeanors of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, and a summary charge of harassment.

Records show Fiedler is currently being held at the Clinton County Prison in Lieu of $100,000 monetary bail. His is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on March 29.