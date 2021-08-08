Sunbury, Pa. —Robert Weaver, 62, of Sunbury allegedly used force to sexually assault a caregiver who was at his apartment to help provide daily living needs.

According to a complaint filed by the Sunbury Police Department, Weaver was so forceful it caused the woman to bleed from her genital area.

Weaver, who is being held at the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $200,000 monetary bail, was charged with one count each of first-degree felony rape, second-degree felony sexual assault, and second-degree misdemeanor indecent assault without consent.

Sergeant Travis Bremigen said on Aug. 1 he spoke with a nurse at Evangelical Community Hospital about the alleged assault. According to his report, the nurse told Bremigen the accuser was at the residence to help Weaver with daily living needs.

Weaver allegedly had been saying inappropriate things to the caregiver throughout the day, with it progressing to him attempting to put his hand up her shirt. Bremigen said the accuser then retreated to a small bedroom at the residence, feeling “uncomfortable.”

Once in the bedroom, Weaver allegedly removed the accuser’s underwear and performed oral sex. The nurse said the accuser told her she panicked and did not know what to do. According to the report, Weaver allegedly continued and eventually had sexual intercourse with the accuser, who told Weaver to stop.

Weaver later admitted to being with the accuser and ejaculating inside of her. Brimigen said Weaver told him, “No, but she didn’t say no” after being asked if sex with the accuser was consensual.

After the alleged assault took place, Weaver gave the accuser a towel to clean up blood from of the encounter. According to the report, the accuser kept the towel, which would later be saved for DNA evidence.

On Aug. 2, Sunbury Police officers conducted a search of Weaver’s apartment after they received a search warrant for it as well as DNA samples. Bremigen said after being advised of his Miranda Rights, Weaver admitted to authorities he had been with the accuser.

Officers said they removed sheets and a piece of the mattress from the bed. According to the report, Weaver was then transported to the station for a DNA buccal swab.

Weaver is scheduled to appear before Judge Michael Patrick Toomey on Aug. 10 for a preliminary hearing. He is currently being held at the Northumberland County Prison after failing to post bail.

Docket sheet