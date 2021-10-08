Catawissa, Pa. — After State Police raided a residence in Catawissa, they said 575 images of child pornography and 19 videos depicting child pornography were discovered.

Dallas Allen Wehner, 26, of Catawissa was charged with 25 counts each of second-degree child pornography and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Trooper Nicholas Bucar said an investigation started after he received a tip that videos depicting child pornographic had been downloaded through the social media application Snapchat. Bucar said he traced the IP address and located an email address associated with the account.

According to the report, as Bucar investigated the initial tip, he received another for images of child pornography being downloaded to an email account from the same IP address. Bucar said he viewed the videos and images and confirmed they clearly depicted child pornography.

A location for the IP address was discovered as 54 Deer Road in Catawissa, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by troopers. On July 26, a search warrant for the residence was approved.

According to Bucar, the search warrant was executed the next day and six items were seized from the home. Bucar said those items were an HP laptop power cord, an Alcotel Tablet, a gray laptop bag with headphones, two Energizer batteries, a Gear Head mouse, a Samsung Portable Solid-State Drive, a Samsung cellphone, and an Apple iPod.

Authorities examined the devices and discovered the 575 images and 19 videos. All images and videos were viewed and confirmed to contain and/or depict child pornography, according to the report.

Wehner is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing with Judge Craig Long was completed this week in Columbia County.

Docket sheet