Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Bureau of Police Agent Laura Kitko helped expose a text communication thread between a 52-year-old man and 14-year-old girl, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed Wednesday.

Kitko said the communication started on June 15 when Dwayne Allen Koons, 51, of Jersey Shore met the juvenile as she attended a picnic at his home. During one communication, as the two messaged through a mobile game, Koons allegedly sent the juvenile a picture of herself at the picnic.

The juvenile allegedly told Kitko that Koons sat close to her at the picnic and would not leave when she asked him to sit on the other side of a couch. Kitko said the juvenile thought Koons had taken a picture of her as they sat on the couch.

According to the report, Koons told the accuser she was “pretty” and “talented” during a conversation. Koons allegedly told the juvenile she “will like it” when referring to sexual remarks made during a communication.

Kitko said Koons asked the juvenile several times for pictures as they communicated. According to the affidavit, the juvenile told Koons she was disturbed and Koons should go hump a teddy bear. Koons allegedly replied he would “hump her teddy bear.”

Koons allegedly went through the juvenile’s Facebook page and told her which pictures were “good ones” and sent her a friend request.

Kitko said, “she felt uncomfortable throughout the conversation because of some of the comments Koons made and that he was texting her so much while he was working as a truck driver.”

Koons, who is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $35,000 monetary bail, was charged with third-degree felony unlawful contact with a minor, third-degree criminal use of a communication facility, first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors, and second-degree misdemeanor criminal solicitation. Courts records show Koons is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 14 with Judge Christian Frey.

Docket sheet