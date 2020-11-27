Walker Township, Pa.—Rockview State Police are investigating a report a Lamar man distributed explicit photos through the social networking application MeWe, according to a complaint.

Officer Travis Sather said the incident occurred on Nov. 14 at approximately noon when, David Orndorf, 50, took explicit and indecent photos with the accuser’s consent, according to the complaint.

Sather said Orndorf then distributed the pictures, “attempting to cause alarm” the reported stated. According to the complaint charges of unlawful dissemination of intimate images would be brought forth.