State College, Pa. — On July 24, Special Agent Casey L. Hassinger received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of a file that allegedly contained a sexually explicit photo of child pornography.

According to a report from Special Agent Hassinger, an investigation was launched to determine the owner of the account. Hassinger allegedly viewed and confirmed it contained an underage female engaged in a sexually explicit act with an adult male.

Hassinger said two subpoenas were submitted for Comcast and AT&T subscriber information of the suspected IP address. The information returned provided the name Matthew S. Rippon, 35, formerly of Milton as the alleged owner of the account.

Hassinger was able to determine an address for Rippon as 3515 South Atherton Street in State College, according to the criminal complaint. Hassinger then stated a search warrant was issued on March 3, 2020 and executed the following day. According to Hassinger, agents met a male and female when they entered the residence. Hassinger said the male was later identified as Rippon.

The report said Rippon initially did not want to speak with officers but changed his mind. According to the report, Rippon was told his computer was flagged for a reported image of alleged child pornography.

Rippon stated approximately 16 years ago he alleged he was drunk, and “before I knew it I was looking at that crap and ya know, whatever.” According to the report, he denied looking at any child pornography recently. Officers stated they did not think he was being honest, according to the report.

Rippon’s cell phone and laptop computer were taken into custody Hassinger said. On March 5, police completed a Search Warrant of the computer and allegedly found 136 folders that contained inappropriate images.

Hassinger went on to state that a search warrant was conducted on Rippon’s phone. According to Hassinger more than 1,000 images of child pornography were identified.

Rippon is being charged with more than 50 counts of felony child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. He is currently being held at the Centre County Prison in lieu of $25,000 where he is waiting a formal arraignment scheduled for Nov. 25.