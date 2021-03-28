Sayre, Pa. – According to officers of the Sayre Borough Police Department, four people were charged after the execution of a search warrant in the early morning hours of March 14.

Joshua Ray Vanderpool, 31, of Athens and Destiny Faith Barnes, 19, of Sayre were charged with felonies. Cody Blake, 34, of Waverly, N.Y. and Robert Watkins, 28, of South Waverly, were charged with two misdemeanors.

Vanderpool and Barnes were charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, according to court records. They also show both were charged with second-degree misdemeanor tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, a misdemeanor of intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blake and Watkins were charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department, a nighttime search warrant was executed on March 14 at 307 Desmond Street at approximately 3:16 a.m.

Officers said after repeated attempts to make contact with the occupants they gained entry to the residence through an unlocked front door.

Once inside, officers said they observed a male run into a side room of the house. Shiposh said they were able to contact the person and identify him as Vanderpool.

According to the report, officers detained Barnes and placed her in handcuffs. Vanderpool was also placed in handcuffs.

Shiposh said both Vanderpool and Barnes were taken back to the station as the residence was searched by police. According to the report, drug paraphernalia and narcotics could be seen in every room of the house.

Offices allegedly discovered $4,000 in cash. According to the report, officers also located six pills in a safe with what they described as a large amount of cash.

Officers said they located six grams of suspected marijuana and 69 grams of suspected THC butter. Officers said 31.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located in a kitchen freezer, 2.14 grams was located in a “basketball bag”, and 1.2 grams was located in a “thank you” bag. Officers said they also located a notebook with names and money received and owed.

Barnes and Vanderpool have preliminary hearings Tuesday morning in Bradford County. Both Watkins and Blake have preliminary hearings on April 27, according to court records.