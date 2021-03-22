Turbotville, Pa. – State police arrested four juvenile females Saturday after they stole a victim’s vehicle in Turbotville, Northumberland County.

The victim’s 2013 Toyota Venza was taken from a location on Main Street in Turbotville shortly after 1 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville. The four female juveniles then traveled east on Route 54 to the on ramp for Interstate 80 East in Valley Township, Montour County.

Troopers pulled over the vehicle and took the juveniles, ranging in age from 15 to 17, into custody. According to the police report, they were from Pittsburgh, Morrisville, Lebanon, and Easton, Pa.

The juvenile females were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.