Williamsport, Pa. —On July 26, Williamsport police officers assisted State Parole officers at a home located on High Street within the city.

A called was placed to Williamsport Bureau of Police for narcotics after parole officers discovered them inside the residence. Officers said as they arrived, two women were handcuffed and seated on couches.

According to the report, parole officers took authorities to a back porch and showed them a sandwich bag with approximately 21 grams of cocaine and packaging materials. Officer Brian McGee said he spoke with one of the women, identified as Katina Sharmaine Robinson, 48, of Philadelphia, who said nothing in the home belonged to her.

Officers spoke with the other woman, who consented to a search of the home, according to McGee. During a search, officers said they located eight vials of suspected marijuana, 11 grams of cocaine, a plastic container with 45 pills inside of it, a second container with 11 unmarked white pills, and several zip top baggies.

Robinson was charged with four counts each of felony possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance. She was also charged with one count of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Records show Robinson is being held at the Lycoming County Prison as she awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 5.