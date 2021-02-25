Lock Haven, Pa. — Pine Creek Township Police Officers said they investigated claimes of child abuse on Feb. 10 after a woman reportedly took the child to the emergency room at the Lock Haven Hospital.

As officers arrived, they spoke with the accuser, who described a situation she allegedly observed over a video feed on her cellphone.

Aaron George Jeffrey Confer, 22, of Avis allegedly was seen on the video shaking a baby swing as a 3-month-old child was seated in it. The accuser told officers she yelled at Confer through her phone to stop.

The accuser told officers she left for work that day at 6:50 a.m. and observed the incident take place as she checked in on the child during her break at 9:15 a.m. Confer allegedly told the accuser the infant would not stop crying.

Officers said Confer took the infant to his grandmother’s home in Lock Haven at 10:30 a.m. An hour later Confer allegedly sent a text message to the accuser that stated the infant had bruises on its body. Officers said at 1:30 p.m. Confer sent pictures of the infant to the accuser allegedly showing the bruises.

According to the report, the accuser left work at that time to pick up the infant and take the child to the emergency room.

Pine Creek Township Police Chief David Winkleman spoke with the accuser at the hospital. According to the report, as that interview took place, Sargent Dennis Gill met with the accuser’s father at her apartment.

Gill said the father stated she installed the camera because she was suspicious of Confer. He told Gill the infant was taken to the emergency room a week earlier for an arm injury.

Officers said they converged at the hospital and departed together for 1198 South Hillview Street in Lock Haven to speak with Confer.

Officers transported Confer to the police station, and interviewed him about the incident, according to the report.

According to officers, Confer told them he did things he should not have to his infant chid and things got out of control. He allegedly told officers he grabbed the swing and gave it a violent twist and shook it.

Confer told officers he then removed the infant and described how he held it against his chest and patted the child harder than normal. He also allegedly told officers he squeezed the child too tightly.

Officers said Confer also described how he would hold his hand over the child’s mouth and nostrils to make it stop crying. Confer allegedly told officers he did this on two separate occasions.

X-rays confirmed the 3-month-child suffered a broken shoulder along with bruises from the alleged Feb. 10 incident.

Confer was charged with three second-degree felonies that included aggravated assault, strangulation, and endangering the welfare of children. He was also charged with a second-degree misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person and another first-degree misdemeanor of simple assault.

Records show Confer was initially held on $250,000 monetary bond that was set on Feb. 11. Confer posted the full amount through Surety Bonds the same day and was released.

Confer is awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for March 2 at 1:45 p.m. with District Judge John W. Maggs.