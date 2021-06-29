Harrisburg, Pa. — Two 3-D printers and molds used to create homemade gun components from a convicted felon not to possess firearms were confiscated by the Office of Attorney General on Tuesday. The seizure is the first time a 3-D printer has been apprehended by the Office of Attorney General.

Kenneth Wilson from Northampton County, Pa. had been previously released on bail for charges of trafficking methamphetamine in September 2020, according to a news release.

Wilson’s 3-D printer is alleged to have been used to 3-D print homemade firearms, which were previously unavailable to residents using an Internet Protocol address in Pennsylvania.

According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, loopholes to produce homemade ghost guns, whether by building from an 80% receiver kit or using a 3-D printer, are often exploited by criminals who would be unable to obtain a gun legally.

Due to Wilson’s felony convictions, he was unable to possess a firearm, homemade or otherwise.

“Kenneth Wilson was caught manufacturing untrackable and untraceable firearms out of his home. Once assembled, these fully functional firearms often become a tool for senseless violence,” said Shapiro. “Ghost guns are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals that take the lives of too many Pennsylvanians."

On June 24, 2021, agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigations and Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on the home of Kenneth Wilson, 38. While executing the search warrant, agents seized two 3-D printers, three ghost gun frames, three firearms, a small amount of methamphetamine, $1,140 in cash, and drug packaging equipment.

The investigation is ongoing. This case is being prosecuted by the Northampton County District Attorney.