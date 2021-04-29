Troy, Pa. – On April 15, Trooper Tyler Cawley of the state police at Towanda barracks arrived at a residence after a reported domestic incident.

The caller told Cawley that they began arguing with Thomas Gerald Hulslander, 27, of Troy, over a door being slammed.

Hulslander is accused of shoving the accuser into a wall, striking her with an open palm, and choking her to the point of nearly passing out. Troopers said they observed bruising on the accuser’s neck.

Hulslander was charged with a second-degree felony of strangulation, a second-degree charge of simple assault and a summary offense of harassment.

Hulslander is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28.