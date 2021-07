Towanda, Pa. —Richard Adam Wood, 27, of Towanda was charged with a second-degree felony after failing to register under Megan’s Law for a yearly update.

Wood, who is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail, will face Judge Todd Carr at 9 a.m. on July 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Wood is required to register under Megan’s Law every year after being convicted for corruption of minors and indecent assault in 2011 and then sexual abuse of children in 2014.

