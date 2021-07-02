Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport Police said they were responding to a call in Newberry and heard what sounded like shots being fired from a gun.

Officers said they created a perimeter in the area and identified Stephen Gauge Stavish, 27, of Newberry as the shooter after speaking with two witnesses.

Authorities discovered there was an altercation inside a home in Newberry identified as 1918 ½ Newberry Street. After the altercation, witnesses said Stavish produced a firearm and fired several shots toward two people.

Officers said at that time they responded to the noise and attempted to contact Stavish, who returned to the residence. According to the report, Stavish emerged from the home at approximately 12:07 a.m. Officers said he surrendered to authorities without further incident.

Stavish was charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, recklessly endangering another person, and related offenses according to a release on CrimeWatch.

Stavish was arraigned by Judge Jerry Leply and detained to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.