Sunbury, Pa. – Daniel Frank Severn, 23, of Sunbury, is accused of rape, according to a criminal complaint by the Northumberland Borough Police Department.

Officer Edward Cope was dispatched to a call on Feb. 9 at approximately 11:55 a.m. at 295 Queen St., Northumberland, according to the complaint.

Once at the residence, Cope stated he met with the woman and her family. Cope said the woman told him she was emotionally distressed due to a recent breakup. She told Cope that Severn was helping her deal with the breakup, the report stated.

The woman said she used alcohol to help cope with the recent breakup and drank on the night of Feb. 8, according to the report.

According to Cope, the woman sent a text message to a friend at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Feb. 9 that stated, “Almost to bar”.

She awoke later in the day on Feb. 9 at approximately 10:30 a.m. completely naked in her bed, Cope said. Cope wrote that Severn was naked in the bed too but refused to leave when asked by the woman. Severn stated, “Sorry. I shouldn’t have done it," according to the report.

Cope stated the woman told Severn to leave again and he refused. The woman then allegedly grabbed a plate from the kitchen and broke it over her knee. According to the report, she asked Severn to leave again.

The woman was given a Sexual Assault Evidence Kit at Evangelical Community Hospital at approximately 7:33 p.m. on February 9. According to the report, hospital staff stated the woman suffered physical trauma to her pelvic area and bruising on each of her shoulders.

On June 5, Severn agreed to a DNA test after Cope stated he applied for a search warrant. According to a lab report, the swabs taken from the woman and the ones provided by Severn matched.

Severn is charged with rape by forcible compulsion and rape of an unconscious victim. Both are first-degree felonies. He also is accused of sexual assault.

Court documents show Severn was released on bail after Daniel Frank Severn, Sr. posted 10 percent of the $100,000 monetary bail set by the Honorable Judge Michael Patrick Toomey.

On Oct. 8, a non-monetary condition was added to the bail. Court records show there was also a no alcohol request added due to the nature of the crime.