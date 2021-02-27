Woodward Township, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Lamar reported the shooting death of a 21-year-old Beech Creek man around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

"An autopsy pathology examination is scheduled to be performed today with cause and manner of death pending results of the autopsy," Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna said.

According to the police report, the victim succumbed to a single gunshot wound at 330 Brewery Hill Road, Woodward Township, in Clinton County.

A male was taken into custody and will be charged with homicide, according to police. The report shows he was transported to the Clinton County Correctional Facility where he will be held until his arraignment on charges of homicide.

Police said there are no other suspected actors at large and no danger to the public at this time.