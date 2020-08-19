Twenty-one people were arrested today as part of the Lycoming County Narcotic Enforcement Unit's drug search warrant blitz, according to records at District Judge Aaron S. Biichle's office.

The following individuals were picked up by law enforcement today and arraigned by Biichle:

Judge Biichle arraigned everyone arrested today as part of the NEU's county-wide drug crackdown, according to multiple criminal clerks.

District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner confirmed that "a concentrated effort by members of law enforcement was undertaken today in order to serve arrest warrants filed by the United States Attorney's Office and the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit."

The U.S. Marshalls Service and Williamsport Bureau of Police assisted in the effort, according to witnesses on the scene.

Gardner said he will share more details Thursday at a 2 p.m. press conference in the Lycoming County Commissioner's Board Room in the Executive Plaza, 48 W. Third St., Williamsport.

NorthcentralPA.com will live stream the DA's press conference tomorrow.

