Twenty-one people were arrested today as part of the Lycoming County Narcotic Enforcement Unit's drug search warrant blitz, according to records at District Judge Aaron S. Biichle's office.
The following individuals were picked up by law enforcement today and arraigned by Biichle:
- Baylen L. Hairston, 34, of Philadelphia: two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, and one felony count of criminal use of communication facility.
- Brian D. Williams, 39, of South Williamsport: one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and one felony count of criminal use of communication facility.
- Kevin Smith, 26, of Williamsport: one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and one felony count of criminal use of communication facility. Confined to Lycoming County Prison unable to post $85,000 monetary bail.
- Rahnell J. Cotton, 24, of Williamsport: four felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and four felony counts of criminal use of communication facility. Confined to Lycoming County Prison unable to post $85,000 monetary bail.
- Linda A. Shaw, 46, of Williamsport: two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance. Bail set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Tymen D. Watts, 35, of Montoursville: one felony count of criminal use of communication facility, one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Eric H. Locke, 22, of Williamsport: two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance. One felony count of criminal use of communication facility. Jailed in lieu of $125,000 bail.
- Chase A. Hepburn, 35, of Williamsport: one felony count of criminal use of communication facility and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jailed in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.
- Kareem C. Gadson, 28, of South Williamsport: one felony count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance, and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail.
- Jackie A. Drummond, 52, of Williamsport: one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance. Jailed in lieu of $15,000 monetary bail.
- Marcus N. Simmons, 19, of Williamsport: one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance. Bail set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Tymir O. Martin, 18, of Williamsport: one felony count each of possession of firearm prohibited and receiving stolen property. Jailed in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail.
- Darien Robinson, 45, of Williamsport: two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance; one felony count of criminal use of communication facility. One misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. Jailed in lieu of $85,000 bail.
- Tara J. McLeod, 31, of Williamsport: one felony count each of conspiracy - manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance; and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance. Jailed in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
- Fitzgerald Robinson, 56, of Williamsport: one felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance; and one felony count of criminal use of communication facility. Jailed in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
- Alfreda S. Daise, 33, of Williamsport: two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance. Jailed in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
- Ishmil W. Harris, 37, of Williamsport: one felony count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance; and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed in lieu of $95,000 monetary bail.
- Mindy Berger, 40, of South Williamsport: three felony counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance; and criminal use of communication facility. Bail set at $50,000 unsecured.
- Antwine K. Jackson, 29, of Williamsport: one felony count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance; and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
- Daniel M. Morgret, 25, of Hughesville: two felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance; one felony count of criminal use of communication facility; one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Jailed in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail.
- Elliott S. Walker, 21, of Williamsport: one felony count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery a controlled substance; and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
Judge Biichle arraigned everyone arrested today as part of the NEU's county-wide drug crackdown, according to multiple criminal clerks.
District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner confirmed that "a concentrated effort by members of law enforcement was undertaken today in order to serve arrest warrants filed by the United States Attorney's Office and the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit."
The U.S. Marshalls Service and Williamsport Bureau of Police assisted in the effort, according to witnesses on the scene.
Gardner said he will share more details Thursday at a 2 p.m. press conference in the Lycoming County Commissioner's Board Room in the Executive Plaza, 48 W. Third St., Williamsport.
NorthcentralPA.com will live stream the DA's press conference tomorrow.
Related reading: Lycoming DA confirms county-wide drug raids Wednesday morning