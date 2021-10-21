Bloomsburg, Pa. —Scott Township Police said they discovered 200 baggies of fentanyl inside a bag located after a traffic stop.

Officer Vincent Figueiredo said he observed a vehicle in the Sheetz parking lot registered to a woman with several drug warrants issued in her name. According to his report, Figueiredo made eye contact with Nicole Meracle, 30, of Bloomsburg who got back into the vehicle.

Once on Columbia Boulevard, Figueiredo said he activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop. After confirmation of her warrants, Meracle was taken into custody and charged with intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Both misdemeanors.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as Brian Allen Bridges, 31, of Bloomsburg was then asked about a black bag with him. According to the affidavit, Bridges gave officers consent to search the bag, which turned up 200 baggies of fentanyl, a case that contained a lighter, seven Q-tips, two metal brushes, a metal pick, purple cloth, a white container with a clear liquid inside, a syringe, metal scissors, and a tin with a “rock” of methamphetamine.

Authorities said they discovered a syringe and five baggies of fentanyl inside a hoodie Meracle was allegedly wearing at the time of the traffic stop.

Bridges was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance along with two misdemeanors in intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

No bail was listed for Meracle, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Russell Lawton on Nov. 11. Bridges also had no bail listed.

Bridges docket sheet

Meracle docket sheet