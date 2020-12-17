Lock Haven, Pa.— A Facebook post alerted Clinton County Children and Youth to an alleged sexual assault of an underage female.

On March 9, Clinton County Children and Youth filed a report describing a juvenile female’s response to a Facebook post, in which she wrote, “he was a rapist and had raped her,” according to a criminal complaint which then sparked an investigation by Lamar State Trooper Damon Braniff, who said he spoke with multiple sources over the course of six months.

According to Braniff, Alonzo Drew Henry, 20, of Lock Haven was charged with multiple felonies stemming from the incident.

Braniff said on March 17, he interviewed the accuser and obtained a written statement. The accuser said she attended a party at Henry’s apartment at 421 Canal Street in Lock Haven the previous September.

The accuser allegedly consumed alcohol at the party despite being under the legal drinking age, according to the report. The accuser stated Henry encouraged her to drink shots, saying “don’t be a wimp, take them,” Braniff said.

The accuser told Braniff she had consumed six Mike’s Hard Lemonades and two White Claws before taking the shots. According to the report, the accuser said her stomach was upset and she decided to rest in Henry’s bedroom.

Braniff said as the accuser rested, Henry entered the room and began to kiss her neck. She allegedly told Henry to stop, Braniff said.

According to the report, Henry allegedly held the accuser down and began to have vaginal intercourse with her. According to Braniff, Henry allegedly stopped after some time and the accuser ran to the bathroom.

Braniff said the accuser and a friend left after the alleged incident occurred.

According to Braniff, he conducted an interview with Henry in May. Braniff said Henry admitted to knowing the accuser. Braniff said Henry also told him the accuser had been at his residence four to five times.

Henry also allegedly said he remembered the accuser consuming alcohol, but “not to the point she couldn’t take care of herself,” according to the report.

Braniff also spoke with two witnesses at the party the night of the alleged incident. According to the report, they told Braniff, Henry could be seen giving the accuser lap dances.

Braniff said one of the witnesses said the accuser was visibly drunk, allegedly slurring her words but Henry continued to give the accuser alcohol, according to the report.

The witnesses allegedly told Braniff that Henry went into a bedroom with the accuser for six to seven minutes, but they couldn't hear anyting from the bedroom due to loud music, according to the report.

Braniff was provided a video by one of the witnesses that allegedly showed Henry dancing on the accuser, according to Braniff.

Henry was Mirandized on Aug. 18 for a second interview, according to Braniff. During the interview, Henry allegedly admitted to dancing on the accuser.

Henry, agitated during the interview, according to Braniff, was asked what happened. He said he could not remember. “I don’t know what happened, but I know I didn’t do anything with her,” he said.

Henry was charged with 12 separate felonies stemming from the alleged 2019 incident, according to court records. Those included two charges of rape (forcible, substantially), statutory sexual assault, three charges of indecent deviant sexual intercourse (forcible compulsion, person substantially impaired, person less than 16 years old), four charges of aggravated assault (assault without constant, forcible compulsion, person impairs complaint, less than 16), one charge of corruption of minors, and one charge of unlawful contact with a minor.

According to court records, Henry was released on $25,000 unsecured bail. Records show on Dec. 8 there was a non-monetary condition added to the bail.