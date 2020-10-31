Canton, Pa. — Zachary Tyler Henley, 20, of Canton, who is accused of rape, is scheduled to appear before the Honorable Judge Jonathan Wilcox on Nov. 18.

According to PSP Towanda Trooper Miranda Musick, Henley invited the accuser to his residence at 652 Springbrook Drive in Canton on Sept. 18 to watch movies.

Musick wrote that during the interview with the accuser, she stated Henley kept telling her if she would just do it, he would stop asking.

According to Musick’s report, Henley eventually pushed the accuser on her back and allegedly had forcible vaginal sexual intercourse to the point of ejaculation.

The accuser said “no” several times and attempted to push him off her during the encounter, according to the report.

During the interview Musick wrote the accuser provided her with messages from the social media platform Snapchat. Henley acknowledged that he raped her in the messages, Musick wrote.

Henley allegedly stated he does things without thinking and should not have done it, according to Musick's report.

During an interview with Musick at PSP Towanda barracks on Oct. 7, Henley allegedly admitted the accuser told him "no" several times. According to Musick, Henley stated he didn’t know what he was thinking.

Henley was charged with one felony count each of rape forcible compulsion and sexual assault.

Henley has been held at the Bradford County Prison since Oct. 7 in lieu of $40,000 monetary bail set by Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for November 18.

