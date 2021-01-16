Athens, Pa. – An Elmira, New York man is accused of theft after he allegedly failed to return a rental car from an Enterprise in Athens, according to a complaint filed by the Athens Borough Police Department.

On Sept. 2, Adam Jared Hayes, 41, entered into an agreement to rent a 2020 Nissan Maxima SV, valued at $35,138.00, according to the report. Hayes was expected to return the vehicle on Sept. 8, but allegedly failed to do so.

Officers said a letter was sent to Hayes on Oct. 16. According to the report, the letter stated Hayes had seven days to return the vehicle.

Officers said as of Dec. 2, the vehicle was still missing. Hayes was charged with two felonies stemming from the incident, according to court records. He was charged with receiving stolen property and theft of leased property. Both are third-degree felonies.

Hayes was confined at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $40,000 monetary bail on Dec. 22. He is scheduled to appear in front of the Honorable Judge Evan Williams on Jan. 25.