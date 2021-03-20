Williamsport, Pa. – Administrators of an anti-pedophilia Facebook page posed as juvenile boys and arranged to meet adult males. Lycoming County Detectives filed felony charges against the men who allegedly showed up.

In separate criminal complaints, George A. Richner, 52, of Muncy, and Todd A. Mertz, 38, of Williamsport, are accused of communicating with a Grindr user who they allegedly believed to be a 15-year-old boy.

Detectives Loretta A. Clark and Calvin R. Irvin said that they spoke with two administrators from the predator prevention Facebook page on March 3.

The administrators told detectives that they set up an account on Grindr and pretended to be a 15-year-old boy. They said adult males continued to carry on sexual conversations with them anyway.

"[The administrators] stated they would coordinate a time and place to meet the adult males, with the intention to engage in sexual activity," both Richner's and Mertz's criminal complaints state.

They told the men to meet them in an alley between Hawthorne Avenue and Glenwood Avenue in Williamsport.

Richner arrived in the alley at 10:17 p.m. on Feb. 26, according to Clark.

Mertz allegedly arrived in the alley at 4:15 a.m. on March 3, Irvin said.

The page administrators filmed the encounters, detectives said.

Detectives said that a license plate can be seen in one of the videos and was traced back to Richner.

Mertz allegedly identified himself in another video when asked his name. Officers said during the interview they were shown text messages between Mertz and who he allegedly believed was a 15-year-old juvenile.

According to the report, Mertz sent the messages in the early morning hours of March 3. In those messages, Mertz allegedly said he would like to perform oral sex on what he believed to be a juvenile male.

Richner and Mertz each face one felony count each of the following criminal charges:

Criminal attempt - involuntary deviate sexual intercourse

Criminal solicitation - involuntary deviate sexual intercourse

Criminal attempt - statutory sexual assault

Criminal solicitation - statutory sexual assault

Criminal attempt - unlawful contact with minor

Criminal solicitation - unlawful contact with minor

Criminal attempt - corruption of minors

Criminal solicitation - corruption of minors

Criminal use of a communication facility

Richner was confined to the Lycoming County Prison on March 5 before posting $125,000 monetary bail on March 8. He's scheduled for an April 8 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

Mertz was confined to the Lycoming County Prison on March 5 until he posted $99,000 monetary bail on March 11. He's currently on the intensive supervised bail program with Zeb Eshelman with bail set at $99,000 unsecured. He's scheduled for a March 29 formal arraignment before Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio.

