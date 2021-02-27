Perry Township, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove reported an update on an incident that occurred on Jan. 22.

According to troopers, after an extensive investigation, they were able to charge Derick Haines, 28, and Christopher Welch, 38, both of Philadelphia, for the alleged burglary of the Shade Mountain Pharmacy in Perry Township.

The investigation included the New Jersey State Police, who alleged Haines and Welch had committed several pharmacy burglaries.

According to the release, Haines and Welch were charged with burglary, criminal trespass, attempted theft, and criminal mischief.