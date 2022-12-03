Osceola, Pa. — Police were led on a chase Wednesday when they received a report of a stolen car in Tioga County

Jacob Canfield, 18, of Osceola, was arrested a short time later for stealing a victim's dark blue 2016 Subaru Legacy from their home in Middlebury Center, state police at Mansfield say.

Troopers saw Canfield driving the Subaru at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 23 on Locey Creek Road in Osceola Township. Police attempted to pull Canfield over, but he fled. Canfield then got out of the car and ran on foot to a nearby home on Main Street in Osceola, according to Trooper Goldsmith.

Goldsmith says Canfield had been wanted by PSP for two previous car thefts that occurred earlier the morning of Nov. 23.

Canfield was taken into custody and charged with vehicle theft, disorderly conduct, theft by unlawful taking, and related charges. He remains in Tioga County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.