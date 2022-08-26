Williamsport, Pa. — Police have arrested Shamier James Gadson, 16, for allegedly shooting a man on Aug. 19 at the 500 block of W. Edwin Street.

Williamsport Bureau of Police say Gadson approached the older man from behind, drew a firearm from his person, and then fired it at the man at close range. The man then drew his legally concealed firearm and exchanged gunfire with Gadson.

Gadson was struck by several rounds before fleeing. He was located by police a short time later behind a residence. Gadson was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Police filed a warrant for Gadson's arrest shortly after his release from the hospital. Charges filed include felonies of criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, misdemeanors of possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

Due to the nature of the offenses, Gadson was charged as an adult and arraigned by District Judge Aaron Biichle. The charges were filed at the Court of Common Pleas.

Gadson remains in Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

