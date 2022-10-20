Muncy, Pa. — A 16-year-old of Williamsport will be tried in court as an adult for allegedly stealing a car on Sunday and then leading police on a high-speed chase in Muncy and Fairfield townships.

Tyrell Lee Labounty was committed Wednesday to Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and receiving stolen property. District Judge Christian D. Frey handled arraignment.

Shortly after a woman reported her 2017 orange Ford Fiesta was stolen on Oct. 16, police found it parked outside of Target on Lycoming Mall Drive. The driver, later identified as Labounty, came out of the store a short time later with two other males and got into the car, according to Trooper Stephen Schramm of state police at Montoursville.

Police attempted to box in the Fiesta by putting on their emergency lights, but that's when Labounty fled and led them on a chase in Muncy and Fairfield townships.

Labounty sped through the shopping center parking lot where pedestrians also were present. Schramm said Labounty blew through several stop signs and a red light before entering Lycoming Mall Road and driving at a high rate of speed. Police used a PIT maneuver to stop the Fiesta on Lycoming Mall Drive near Odell Road.

Labounty, along with his two passengers, got out of the car and ran into a heavily wooded area. Labounty was taken into custody a short time later. Schramm observed that Labounty wore a dark-colored mask on his face and had black and white wristbands on his left wrist, which matched the image captured on camera footage from the patrol car.

Labounty's preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 28 in front of District Judge William C. Solomon at the Muncy magisterial office.

