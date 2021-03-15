Muncy, Pa. – State police at Montoursville allege that a Hughesville man engaged in sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old a minimum of 50 times.

Trooper Brian Siebert alleges in a March 6 criminal complaint that Eric James Orner, 32, sexually assaulted a minor in Wolf Township, between Sept. 1, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2021.

The female minor and her mother made the initial complaint at the Williamsport Police headquarters on Feb. 18. The incident was referred to state police because it occurred in their jurisdiction.

Siebert claims that Orner sexually assaulted the girl at least 50 times while she was 15 years old. Orner is accused by police of continuing to have sexual intercourse with her after she turned 16, a minimum of 50 times.

The alleged sexual assaults happened at multiple locations throughout the county, including Wolf Township, Fairfield Township, and "in an unknown location on a secondary road in Lycoming County," Siebert said.

Orner was charged with the following:

52 felony counts of aggravated indecent assault,

50 felony counts of statutory sexual assault

26 felony counts of photography/film/depict on computer sex act

Two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse

One felony count of corruption of minors

One felony count of endangering the welfare of children

52 counts of misdemeanor indecent assault

Docket sheet