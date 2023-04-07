Danville, Pa. — Police say a 13-year-old male student at Danville Middle School was charged for allegedly threatening other students.
Police received a report of the threats on April 1 through a tip from Safe 2 Say. The Safe 2 Say program allows students and staff to submit anonymous tips to police. Two 12-year-old students were the reported victims of the terroristic threats, according to state police at Milton.
The student was charged with terroristic threats.
