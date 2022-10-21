Mifflinburg, Pa. — A 13-year-old boy was charged Thursday for allegedly making threats to the Mifflinburg Area School District.

Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg of Mifflinburg Police Department says they received a report on Oct. 20 from Safe 2 Say regarding the alleged threats. Police investigated and located the boy a short time later.

The boy was turned over to the Union County Juvenile Probation Department. Police filed charges of terroristic threats, ethnic intimidation, prohibited offensive weapons, and possession of instruments of crime at the Union County Courthouse.

Due to the boy's age, his name is not being released, Hackenburg said.

