Towanda, Pa. — Pa. State Police in Towanda said they are investigating the apparent stabbing of an 11-year-old juvenile.

According to a release from Trpr. Joshua Fisher, an 11-year-old was mortally wounded when a “tug-of-war” over a Nerf gun resulted in a fatal injury to the chest.

Fisher said the two juveniles were involved in a scuffle over the Nerf toy when the injury occurred.

Lifesaving attempts were initiated but failed at Robert Packer Hospital in Towanda. The victim was pronounced dead after failed attempts to resuscitate.