New Columbia, Pa. — State police may be closer to solving the 1986 case of a missing toddler from Union County and are offering a $10,000 cash reward.

Police said new information received points to a family member being involved in the abduction of 2-year-old Corey James Edkin from his home on Second Street in New Columbia. Edkin was reported missing after he disappeared from his mother's bed on Oct. 13, 1986.

Edkin had been sleeping in his mother Debbie Mowery's bed when she went to a convenience store in the middle of the night to get a pizza.

Mowery's roommate, Alberta Sones, was home at the time Mowery left to go to the store. When Mowery returned, the front door was open and Edkin was no longer in her bed. Family and police using bloodhounds searched the home and surrounding area, including the nearby Susquehanna River, but they did not find any trace of Edkin. Investigators do not believe the young boy walked away from the home.

Three other children, including Mowery's 5-year-old daughter, were asleep in the house at the time of the boy's disappearance. Police have confirmed Mowery's trip to the convenience store and say the roommate passed a polygraph test.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop F CIA Unit at 570-524-2662 or contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-8477. All callers remain anonymous.

