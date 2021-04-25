Muncy, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville have released few details on an attempted homicide/suicide last night on Auchmuty Road in Muncy Township that left one person dead.

The 34-year-old male gunman was pronounced dead on the scene, according to a press release written by Trooper Matthew Miller. Troopers were called to the residence at 11:15 p.m. Saturday for a domestic altercation.

The male suspect shot a 34-year-old female victim multiple times with a handgun, according to the release. The suspect then shot himself.

The female victim was transported to UPMC Williamsport and is being treated for gunshot wounds.

Police said there is no threat to the public. No further information is available at this time.

Help is available!

If you are having thoughts of suicide, help is available.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-TALK (8255)