Berwick, Pa. — Berwick narcotics officers executed a search warrant at the end of Feburary and allegedly discovered thousands of dollars and narcotics at a home.

According to a report by narcotics officer Philip Mainiero, on Feb. 26 at approximately 9:15 a.m. officers served the warrant after investigating narcotics distribution at 714 Monroe Street in Berwick.

Mainiero said that the target of the investigation was Andrew James Barbeau, 31, of Berwick. Officers said a search of the residence turned up 1,200 30 mg pills of oxycodone, 599 grams of raw fentanyl, an estimated 2,275 grams of marijuana, approximately $21,054 in cash, various packaging materials, Ziplock bags of various sizes, scales, stampers to allegedly brand packages for sale, and an AR-15 rifle and five magazines.

Officers said Barbeau agreed to speak with them after he was read his Miranda Rights. During the interview, officers said Barbeau admitted to possessing the fentanyl and oxycodone pills for resale. He also told officers the currency found was proceeds from narcotics distribution, according to the report.

Officers said Barbeau admitted he was a felon and not legally allowed to own the AR-15.

Barbeau was charged with a felony of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and a second-degree felony of possession of a firearm prohibited. He was also charged with a misdemeanor of intent to possess a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barbeau is currently being held on $500,000 monetary bail at the Columbia County Prison as he awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 15.