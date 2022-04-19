Danville, Pa. — A construction crew using a torch appeared to have started a fire on the roof of an industrial building Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

Fire crews were called to Strong Industries, 293 Industrial Court, Danville, just after noon for reports of flames coming through the roof of the warehouse. When firefighters arrived, the fire was on the metal roof and had spread down an inside wall and onto pallets of pipe fittings on the floor, according to Danville Fire Chief John Buckenburger. The wooden beams in that corner of the warehouse had also caught fire, he added.

Crews quickly beat back the flames on the 40-foot high metal roof, while simultaneously knocking down the fire inside the building.

"It was a good save," Buckenburger said.

Much of the warehouse's contents for its hot tub manufacturing business was saved, he said.

The warehouse, which joined an old building with a new section, was under construction, Buckenburger said. Strong Industries was preparing to open the factory in the near future, which is why construction crews were working on the building, he said.

They used a plasma heater to cut metal while they were working on the roof. Then they left for a break, Buckenburger said.

"Those plasma heaters throw off a lot of heat, a lot of sparks," he noted. "Apparently the heat they generated caused the beams to catch on fire."

Sparks and embers dropped down from the roof onto the wall and pallets sitting below, spreading fire to the entire corner of the building. Luckily, crews had it extinguished quickly and damage was limited, Buckenburger said.

