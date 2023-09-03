Muncy, Pa. — A man flying a paramotor wrecked in a field along River Road Sunday morning, prompting an emergency response from firefighters, EMTs, and police.

Crews were called to 281 River Road before noon for a report of a paramotor that had crashed into the cornfields. Lycoming Regional police department, along with Fire Station 45, 3 and Ambulance station 94 arrived on scene. Officers were then able to locate the operator, who at this time was walking himself out of the field with his equipment.

The driver, who police identified as Joseph Souza, said he wasn't injured and his craft was not damaged. Officers were advised that Souza had lost control of his paramotor due to an event called "sinking wind" just before he came down. Souza, along with multiple others in the Paramotor community, were using the Jersey Shore Airport as a meeting location for a weekend event called "Josh Fest 3.0."

The Lycoming Regional police department says it will continue to investigate the events that led up to this accident in the coming days.

