Sunbury, Pa. -- A two-vehicle accident Monday in Upper Augusta Township claimed the life of a Sunbury man.

State Police at Stonington say Rodney S. Brosious, 66, ultimately succumbed to his injuries after his vehicle hit a tractor-trailer shortly after 9:20 a.m. April 25 at the intersection of Routes 61 and 890.

Brosious was traveling east on Route 61 and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with Route 890, police said. His 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier then hit a tractor-trailer that was traveling on Route 61.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer, Ty N. Mason, 57, of Palmyra, and passenger Daniel A. Kopenhaver, 64, of Enola, were not injured.

Route 61 at the intersection with Route 890 was closed for several hours as responders worked to clear the scene. Stonington Fire and EMS, Friendship Hose Company Fire and EMS, Rescue Hose Company Fire and EMS, Area Services, Americus Fire and EMS, Cromleys Towing, and Kellers Towing assisted at the scene.

