Shippen Township, Pa. – One person is dead in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon involving a motorcycle on Route 6 in Shippen Township, Tioga County.

The operator of the motorcycle, Joseph David Jones, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after the crash occurred at 1:37 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

A 2006 Ford E350 van driven by an 18-year-old male pulled out of a parking onto Route 6 as Jones was traveling west on his motorcycle. The van driver then saw Jones on his motorcycle as he was crossing into the westbound lane of Route 6, but he was unable to swerve out of the way in time, police said.

Jones applied his brakes in an attempt to avoid collision. However, Jones lost control of the 2006 Harley Davidson and hit the driver’s side door of the van.

Jones’ passenger, a 55-year-old woman, was taken by helicopter to Robert Packer Memorial Hospital in Sayre for major injuries, police said. Neither Jones nor his passenger were wearing helmets.

All five occupants of the van, including two children, were not injured, according to police. Police did not name the van driver nor the occupants in their public information release.

PSP were at the scene for several hours reconstructing the accident. Route 6 between Route 349 in Gaines Township and the intersection of routes 287 and 6 in Shippen Township were closed for several hours. PennDOT assisted at the scene.