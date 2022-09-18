Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township.

State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.