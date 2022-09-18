Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg woman was killed early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash in Union County on Route 45 near Hackenburg Road in Hartley Township.
State police at Milton say Melissa A. Dziadzio, 31, was traveling east shortly before 2 a.m. on Route 45 when she lost control of her car on a right curve. Dziadzio's 2009 Ford Focus went off the road, hit a utility pole, and traveled into a field before coming to rest in a row of pine trees.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Keep your news local
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.