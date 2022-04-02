Fatal crash

Centre County, Pa. – A 63-year-old man died at the scene this morning of a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 80 eastbound in Boggs Township, Centre County.

The victim, whose name state police have not yet released, was traveling near mile marker 150.8 when the crash with a second vehicle occurred early this morning, according to a report from PSP Rockview.

According to a Facebook post from Snow Shoe Volunteer Fire Company, the crash occurred at 5:49 a.m. and involved two tractor-trailers with one on its side. The fire company reported that there was confinement in one tractor-trailer and possible ejection from the second tractor-trailer. It was not clear which tractor-trailer the deceased victim was driving in. One of the tractor-trailers was reported to be hauling general freight, including laundry detergent.

The operator of the second tractor-trailer was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

I-80 eastbound was closed for several hours as state police reconstructed the accident. Drivers were detoured off exit 147.


