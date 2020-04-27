A traffic accident on I-80 in Union County on Sunday claimed the life of an Oakmont, Pa. woman when she lost control of her car and collided with a tractor trailer on I-80 in Union County, West Buffalo Township.

The crash occured around 2:30 p.m., causing the interstate to be closed between mile markers 198 and 199 until nearly 7:30 p.m. The car, a 2010 Kia Rio driven by Brianna Kemmel, 28, spun out of control for an unknown reason, which caused it to leave the road and strike a barrier. After hitting the barrier, the vehicle reentered the roadway into the path of the tractor trailer.

Kimmel was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, Addam Brown, of Lake Harmony, Pa. was uninjured and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident.