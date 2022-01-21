Danville, Pa. – Several monkeys are missing in Valley Township, Montour County, after a trailer and dump truck collided this afternoon at Route 54 at the interchange with Interstate 80 westbound.

Trooper Andrea Pelachick of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton said three to four monkeys have been missing since the crash occurred near Danville. The trailer reportedly was carrying 100 monkeys to a lab when it crashed with a dump truck around 4 p.m.

Route 54 was closed for several hours, as responders worked to clear the scene. Motorists were routed on a local detour, according to PennDOT.

If you see a monkey, call PSP Milton at (570) 524-2662 with a good location of where the animal was found. Trooper Pelachick advised that people not approach the monkeys.