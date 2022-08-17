Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township.

State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male.

The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused the vehicle to travel across the roadway, hit a stump and then go down an embankment where it struck a tree.

Several other teenage passengers were in the vehicle at the time and at least two were transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment.

The 17-year-old girl, who was a student at Shikellamy School District, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the names of the minors involved due to their age.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.