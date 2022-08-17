Fatal crash
Sunbury, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl was killed in a vehicle crash Sunday morning on Renns Road in Upper Augusta Township.

State police at Stonington say the girl was a passenger in a 2004 Saturn Vue driven by a 16-year-old male.

The vehicle was traveling west on Renns Road shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 14 when its left front tire hit a rock on the south shoulder. The impact caused the vehicle to travel across the roadway, hit a stump and then go down an embankment where it struck a tree. 

Several other teenage passengers were in the vehicle at the time and at least two were transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment. 

The 17-year-old girl, who was a student at Shikellamy School District, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police did not release the names of the minors involved due to their age. 

